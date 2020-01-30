Na Piarsaigh to host the ‘Ultimate Sports Quiz’ in Blackrock this Friday

Local GAA club Na Piarsaigh will host a fundraising quiz night in Blackrock this Friday.

‘The Ultimate Sports Quiz’ gets underway in Uncle Tom’s Cabin at 8.30pm on the night.

The quiz will contain four rounds of 20 questions with points being deducted for any team who doesn’t make their phones visible.

As well as team prizes there will be a raffle on the night as well as an auction with prizes including signed Celtic and Irish rugby jerseys, as well as hotel stays.

All are welcome to attend.