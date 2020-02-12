Nash among the favourites to be next Labour leader

Newly elected Louth TD Ged Nash is one of the favourites to become the next leader of the Labour Party following Brendan Howlin’s decision to step down from the position today.

The Drogheda man regained the seat he lost in the 2016 General Election on Monday after being elected on the 10th count in Louth/East Meath without reaching the quota alongside Fine Gael’s Fergus O’Dowd and independent Peter Fitzpatrick.

Nash is currently 8/1 with bookies Paddy Power to replace Howlin as leader. He stepped down on Wednesday evening after his party secured just six seats in the 33rd Dáil.

Alan Kelly and Aodhán O Riordáin are the current joint favourites at 11/10 with Sean Sherlock (10/1) and Ivana Bacik (66/1) further back in the betting.

Howlin will stay on as party leader until a new one is selected.

The party’s first preference vote dropped to 4.4% in the general election, with prominent TDs such as former leader Joan Burton and Jan O’Sullivan losing their seats.

Howlin has led the party since 2016, when he took over from Burton.