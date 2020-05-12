Nash calls for National Pen to suspend redundancy consultation process

Local TD Ged Nash has written to National Pen to request that they formally suspend the consultation process on proposed collective redundancies at the Dundalk facility, given the obstacles which stand in the way of full and meaningful engagement with staff in light of the current public health restrictions.

In a letter to the firm’s HR Director, Deputy Nash said;

“I have written today to the Business Minister and to IDA (from whom the firm has received at least €1.5million in State grant-aid support since 2015) in relation to both the unilateral decision the firm has made in relation to proposed redundancies and your conduct of the statutory collective redundancy process.”

In the letter, the Labour Party’s employment spokesperson put four key questions to the company:

Has the firm engaged with IDA in an effort to secure the positions in Dundalk?

When did the firm notify the Minister for Business, Enterprise & Innovation of its intention to seek collective redundancies?

Why has the company decided to refuse to engage with SIPTU trade union, the union of choice for staff, in order to allow them to be professionally represented during the statutory consultation period? (It is particularly distressing for the Japanese team members to have been denied this right given the legitimate concerns they have expressed to me in relation to their rights under the terms of their work permits).

Given the practical problems around engaging in meaningful dialogue with your workers under the current public health restrictions, will the company agree to delay the commencement of the consultation process until such time as those restrictions are relaxed?

The Labour TD said: “I plan to raise all of these issues in the Dáil with Minister Humphreys on Thursday. The workers are being treated disgracefully by the company and I will continue to work with them and their union to help keep the jobs in Dundalk and to enable them to be professionally represented.”