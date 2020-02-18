Nash opts not to contest for Labour Party leadership

Newly elected Louth TD Ged Nash has opted against contesting an election for leadership of the Labour Party.

The Drogheda man was among the favourites for the position after current leader Brendan Howlin announced he would be stepping down in the wake of the General Election earlier this month.

However, Nash – who regained the seat he lost in 2016 – took to Twitter this morning to say he would not be going head to head with Alan Kelly for the role.

He said: “I’ve decided not to contest this election for the @labour leadership.

“My primary responsibility is to the people of Louth & East Meath who have asked me to represent them again and I look forward to playing a key part in the revitalisation of our party.”

Nash has since issued a statement on the matter to Talk of the Town.

He said: “I want to thank those Parliamentary Labour Party colleagues who have encouraged me to run for the position of Leader of the Labour Party.

“I also want to express my sincere gratitude to Party members and supporters across the country who have been in contact with me in recent days to encourage me to contest the election.

“After considerable reflection, I have taken the decision not to allow my name to go forward.

“Just over one week ago, the people of Louth & East Meath honoured me with a mandate to represent them, their families and our community in Dáil Eireann.

“I am proud to have been entrusted with their trust and confidence.

“With that mandate comes enormous responsibility.

“My home town of Drogheda is at present faced with a particular set of complex challenges.

“There is a responsibility on my local Dáil colleagues and I to work night and day both locally and nationally to fix them. This is where my immediat focus must lie.

“I look forward to playing a full and central role in the reorientation, renewal and revitalisation of our Party under a new leader.”