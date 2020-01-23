Nash tipped by bookies to regain seat lost in 2016 at next month’s General Election

Labour Party Senator Ged Nash has been tipped to regain the seat he lost at the 2016 General Election from Sinn Féin when the country goes to the polls next month.

That’s the view of bookmakers Paddy Power, who have released odds on the likelihood of each candidate to win a seat in the Louth/East Meath constituency on February 8th.

Based on the odds, Drogheda man Nash is expected to take the fourth seat in the constituency at 1/5.

Three of the current sitting TDs are hot favourites to retain their seats in the Dáil. Imelda Munster is 1/14 to be returned for Sinn Féin with Declan Breathnach 1/9 to be re-elected for Fianna Fáil and Fergus O’Dowd 1/7 to win a seat for Fine Gael.

It appears as though the fifth and final seat is very much up for grabs. Sitting independent TD Peter Fitzpatrick is the favourite to take it at 8/15 but close competition is expected from Ruairí Ó Murchú at 5/4, who will be hoping to retain the seat most recently held by the retiring Gerry Adams.

Also very much in the running according to the bookies at least are John McGahon of Fine Gael (13/8), James Byrne of Fianna Fáil (2/1) and Mark Dearey of the Green Party (10/3).

Current outsiders include Renua’s Eamon Sweeney at 25/1 and independent candidate Topanga Bird at 33/1.

At the time of writing there were no odds published for People Before Profit’s Audrey Fergus or independent Christian candidate David Bradley.