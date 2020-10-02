National Council for the Blind of Ireland open new store in Dundalk

National Council for the Blind of Ireland opened its new store in Clanbrassil Street in Dundalk today.

The official opening was performed by local Senator John McGahon.

The new store is located in the former Douglas Hair shop opposite Top Style and beside Brendan Marmion’s.

Rosie Henson, Head of Retail for the NCBI said; “Opening this shop is a fantastic step forward for NCBI. We have transformed what has become the norm for NCBI stores throughout the country and with this new look I hope the NCBI store will become a cornerstone of the community as it has in so many other communities across the country.

“All aspects of the shop fitout are made from reusable and recyclable raw materials. The shop will sell quality preloved clothing, accessories, and hidden gems. So, by supporting our shops, customers not only generate funds for our services but also support our drive for more sustainable fashion and furniture. We urge shoppers to pop in and see what is on offer but also to feel free to donate any clothes or unwanted gifts. All donations are gratefully received.”

“NCBI is proud to now have 115 shops across the country and continues to be the second largest charity shop chain in the country. NCBI’s chain of shops play a vital and integral part in the charity’s overall fundraising efforts, allowing the national sight loss agency to provide vital life changing services to over 6,700 people each year, many of whom live in Louth.”