National Football Exhibition coming to Dundalk later this month

The National Football Exhibition is set to come to Dundalk later this month.

As part of the build-up to EURO 2020, where four games will be hosted in Aviva Stadium, the National Football Exhibition helps to celebrate 60 years of the European Championships – as well as some Irish footballing history too.

It launched in late 2018 in Dublin Castle and has been moving around the country ahead of the start of the tournament in June.

The exhibition will be in the County Museum in Dundalk from February 14th to 29th with a special launch taking place on Thursday February 13th which will be attended by Republic of Ireland legend Ray Houghton, former Dundalk FC boss and current Republic of Ireland U-21 manager Stephen Kenny and former Irish captain, local man Stephen Staunton.

Separated into six different zones to represent various parts of Irish & European football, the Exhibition contains rare match programmes, unique match jerseys, treasured memorabilia, and exclusive pieces, such as specially commissioned artwork from Barry Masterson and Danny Earls, as well as submissions from kids involved with Fighting Words.

There is also an interactive element to the Exhibition to ensure that all members of the family can get involved with a Photo Booth to get your picture taken, a recording booth to practice your commentary skills, and quiz stations to test your footballing knowledge.