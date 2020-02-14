National Football Exhibition launches in Dundalk

FAI Deputy Interim CEO Niall Quinn joined a host of special guests and local footballing dignitaries including National Football Exhibition Ambassador Ray Houghton, Ireland Under-21 and former Dundalk FC manager Stephen Kenny and guest of honour Stephen Staunton for the launch of the National Football Exhibition in the County Museum, Dundalk last night.

Speaking at the event, Niall Quinn said: “The National Football Exhibition is a hugely positive initiative as part of the 60th year celebrating the European Championships and it is a real thrill to be here to celebrate football in Dundalk and across Louth. I am delighted to be asked to celebrate the opening of this leg of the Exhibition and proud to stand again beside friends and former team-mates in Steve (Staunton) and Ray (Houghton), as well as Stephen Kenny, a man who has contributed so much to football in Dundalk and nationally.

“I would urge as many fans as possible to get down to the County Museum over the coming weeks as it’s a hugely impressive Exhibition and one which will inspire and interest the next generation of football and sports fans throughout the area.”

The Football Association of Ireland, Dublin City Council and The Department of Transport, Tourism and Sport have joined forces to create a National Football Exhibition as part of the build up to Ireland’s Aviva Stadium playing host to four matches in the UEFA EURO 2020 Championship in June.

The Exhibition, which is free to enter, is in the County Museum, Dundalk, Co. Louth from 14th – 29th February.

Check out a video from the launch below…