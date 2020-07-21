National Lottery supported 140 Good Cause projects in Louth in last two years

With an average of 52,000 people in Louth playing National Lottery games every week, a huge amount is raised for local charities each year according to information released by the organisers.

Although the National Lottery is a popular past time for many, it also makes a big impact on towns and communities right across Ireland, including Louth, according to new statistics.

Nearly 30 cent in every €1 goes directly to Good Causes. National Lottery players are responsible for supporting thousands of organisations and groups in towns and villages across Ireland in the areas of Irish Language, Arts, Health and Wellbeing, Heritage, Rural and Community Development, Children and Youth Affairs and Sport.

Over 140 Good Causes projects were supported in Louth in 2018 and 2019, and on average, 4,000 clubs, groups and voluntary organisations are supported every year across Ireland.

One such benefactor is the Maria Goretti Foundation in Lordship, where parents of children with intellectual, physical or sensory disabilities can access respite. It is a purpose-built facility with eight bedrooms that operates under the auspices of the HSE and is currently managed by Rehab Care.

When it opened, the foundation applied to the National Lottery for funds to buy a fully adaptable wheelchair minibus, to service the children coming to stay at the centre.