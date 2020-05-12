National Pen criticised for advertising jobs in Tunisia while cutting them locally

National Pen have insisted that they remain committed to their facility in Dundalk despite announcing plans to axe 176 jobs last week, with some of them since re-advertised in Tunisia.

Talk of the Town was first to reveal on Friday that the Xerox Technology Park-based business were cutting 126 jobs with a further 50 being migrated to Japan.

Since then workers have complained of some of these positions being advertised in Tunisia.

Talk of the Town sent copies of these advertisements to National Pen, who have issued the following response: “National Pen, like many businesses, has had to make difficult choices in the face of a global economic crisis of uncertain duration caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The drop in demand from our core small to mid-size business customers, which began in the first quarter of this calendar year, has accelerated rapidly in the following months. To secure the long-term future of our business, we are taking proactive, comprehensive measures to reduce costs and increase efficiency across all of our facilities around the world. Those measures include the reduction, consolidation and relocation of various operations, including some currently performed in Dundalk.

“While painful, we believe these steps are necessary to preserving the positions of the majority of our team members here. As we have said previously, we remain committed to Ireland and to this community and will fairly engage in consultation with those directly impacted.”

In an update this evening, local TD Ruairí Ó Murchú has hit out at the advertisements by the company for Italian, French, German, Spanish and English-speaking agents at its branch in Tunis which were posted two days before workers were told of plans for job cuts in Dundalk.

In addition, Deputy Ó Murchú said he had been in touch with workers who have been chosen to represent their teams at negotiations with management, starting on Thursday May 14, who have been refused union representation by National Pen.

The Sinn Féin TD said he there is ‘growing anger’ among staff at the refusal of management to allow workers the option of having representation from unions who are ‘better versed’ in EU and Irish employment law.

Mr Ó Murchú said he is also concerned about the fate of around 50 Japanese workers at the facility because their visa status in Ireland is directly linked to their jobs in National Pen. There are fears, he said, that the only offer that will be made to these staff is redeployment in Japan.

He said he is ‘angered by the tactics of National Pen’ who have so far not responded to a request from him and his colleague, Imelda Munster TD, to meet to discuss the situation in Dundalk.

The Sinn Féin TDs have written to Business Minister Heather Humphreys outlining their concerns about the negotiations and to alert the department to the jobs advertisements.

National Pen, and the situation faced by workers at the plant, is expected to be raised in Leinster House this week by Louth TDs.

It is understood that three Japanese workers will represent their 50-strong team, with a further representative each from ten teams, including the main European language teams, some of which have 30 to 40 members.

Mr Ó Murchú said: “Workers are angry that they had been told, out of the blue, on Friday that because of a global downturn in small and medium businesses – which form the backbone of National Pen’s order book – that lay-offs would have to happen, only for them to discover their jobs were already being advertised in Tunisia.

“When this was brought to National Pen’s attention, by myself and others, the jobs were removed from one website and put up on another. Deputy Munster and I have written to National Pen seeking that the workers be afforded union representation and experience at these ‘negotiations’ but I understand that has been refused.

“The company has offered workers ‘specific training on the role of the representatives’ and have ruled out workers being able to draw on unions’ experience. This is absolutely outrageous and among the worst industrial practices I have ever heard of.

“To ask people, the majority of whom are not from Ireland and have no experience whatsoever in negotiations on Irish employment law, to take part in negotiations with a globally-experienced management team is beyond comprehension.

“The whole process, which had been handed to staff as a take it or leave it mechanism, is weighted against the workers. Government has to step in and ensure that National Pen, which received €1.5 million from the State in grants since 2015, provides a level playing field for staff in these negotiations.

“And every effort has to be made to ensure that, in the first instance, these jobs can be kept in Dundalk’”