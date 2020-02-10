National Pen staff donate €2,350 to Zoe Murphy Appeal

National Pen employees in Dundalk have donated €2,350 to the Zoe Murphy Appeal.

The cheque for the sum raised was presented to Zoe and her parents Eamon Murphy and Lynda Bannon in recent weeks.

The Zoe Murphy Appeal was chosen by the National Pen Dundalk team as their charity partner for 2019. At the end of January this year National Pen representatives were delighted to meet Zoe and her family to present the cheque to them.

Speaking on behalf of National Pen’s Corporate Social Responsibility programme Training Coordinator Kevin Adams commented: “Each year employees have the opportunity to nominate and vote for a local charity partner for the calendar year. We are absolutely thrilled to be able to support Zoe and her family.

Zoe’s story has stolen the hearts of everyone at National Pen and we were delighted to present the cheque for €2350 to the Murphy family. We want to thank Zoe for being such an inspirational and brave local hero. We wish Zoe and her family all the best for the future”.

Zoe’s parents Eamon and Lynda thanked the National Pen team for their support. Fundraising initiatives included a Bake Sale and Christmas Jumper Day.