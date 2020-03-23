Naval vessel could soon be deployed to Dundalk to assist with Covid-19 testing

A naval vessel could soon be deployed to either Dundalk or Drogheda to assist the HSE with Covid-19 testing.

Earlier today three patrol ships were brought into use in around Ireland.

LE Samuel Beckett (pictured above) has been assigned to Dublin, LE William Butler Yeats has been sent to Galway and LE Eithne has been deployed to Cork’s upper docks.

The three vessels will act as support bases for onshore testing centres – with Covid-19 testing staff supported by electricity supplies, accommodation, food preparation, water supplies and even equipment storage on the berthed vessels.

According to a report in The Irish Independent, more navy developments to other ports in support of the HSE are being considered with Dundalk and Drogheda being examined alongside Waterford and Limerick.