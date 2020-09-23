NCBI seek volunteers for new charity shop in Dundalk

The National Council for the Blind in Ireland (NCBI) are opening a new Charity Shop in Dundalk this Monday September 28th.

A recruitment drive is taking place today (Wednesday) at the shop on Clanbrassil Street from 11am to 2pm.

Anyone who can spare a few hours too help out in the shop can pop in for further details, phone Pauleen at 087 7083871 or email shopvolunteer@ncbi.ie

The NCBI offer emotional and practical support and training to individuals in the community with sight loss.