New book explores archaeology of Dundalk and its hinterland

A new publication from Transport Infrastructure Ireland (TII) on the history and archaeology of Dundalk and its hinterland and, more specifically, archaeological discoveries that were made during the construction of the M1 Dundalk Bypass road project has just been released.

‘Around the Bay of Dundalk’ was co-authored by Shane Delaney, David Bayley and Jim McKeon.

It is available to order online from Wordwell or to view on the TII website.

A description of the book was as follows: “Around the Bay of Dundalk is a special treat. Here the landscape of the past has a grandeur and diversity seldom encountered in a single archaeological project. Among thirty-four excavated archaeological sites, highlights include a Neolithic ceremonial site at Balregan, a complex Bronze Age cemetery at Carn More, an early medieval cemetery-settlement at Balriggan, beautifully built souterrains at Newtownbalregan and Tateetra, and an Anglo-Norman earthwork castle on Fort Hill.”