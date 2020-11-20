New book ‘The Fourth Northerners’ focuses on the IRA in times gone by in this area

The Fourth Northerners by Professor Gregory Knipe is a new book just published through Litter Press which focuses on the history of the IRA in this area.

The book provides details of Ireland’s war for independence from 1919 onwards in the area of the 4th Northern Division which included Louth, Armagh, south Down and small areas in the adjoining counties and was led by Frank Aiken, future IRA Chief of Staff and government minister and Tanaiste.

The Fourth Northerners gathers together surviving records for the division and a chronological record of activities in its area from 1913 to the mid-1920s, from archival and newspaper sources. It includes complete membership rolls for the 4th Northern Division of the IRA along with membership rolls for Cumann na mBan and Fianna Éireann. This includes the names and address of members organised by their various units including companies, battalions and brigades.

Dr Ruan O’Donnell, Senior Lecturer in History, University of Limerick says of the book: “Although replete with exhaustive nominal roles all battalions and support units under Frank Aiken, this volume is far more than a standard compendium. Hitherto obscure documentations, including headquarters directives and secret internal reports, are reproduced and contextualised.“

Gregory lives in Armagh. In his early career he taught in various schools in the Armagh area. He then became a lecturer at Thomond College of Education in Limerick where he lectured for eight years. He transferred to the University of Limerick where he lectured in International Tourism in the Kemmy Business School. Whilst an academic at U.L. he lectured throughout Europe and world-wide. He spent considerable time in Cuba, Russia and China and has served on various international and national committees and delegations. Currently he engages in local and regional issues in Armagh.

The book is currently available on www.litter.press and in shops (as restrictions permit). It costs £18.50 (including postage).