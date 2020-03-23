New Brew Crew Café Drive-thru offering free coffee to healthcare staff

The new Brew Crew Café Drive-thru at the former Crosson’s Garage on the Dublin Road is offering free coffee breaks to working Healthcare staff who are in the frontline of the battle with COVID-19.

The new facility has just opened at the Mourneview Garage and is specially geared to provide a safe environment for ordering Barista Coffee and healthy snacks from the comfort and safety of your own car.

The Brew Crew have included a cashless option while adapting their offering to ensure everybody has an opportunity to enjoy a special, stress free experience in a COVID-19 Safe environment

The Brew Crew Cafe, led by Adrian Conlon, are famous for their award winning blend of Barista Coffee, healthy snacks and super service. They are well known at national and international events such as Electric Picnic, the Stars Wars film set, GAA and FAI fixtures and on home turf at Oriel Park and Cars & Coffee.

Adrian said: “Our team are passionate about what they do, believe that the amazing coffee is only part of the experience and that by putting this facility in place will offer a much needed respite to the even more amazing front line people in the battle with COVID-19, the private car being the safest mobile environment.

“We hope to sustain this service in the difficult weeks and months ahead. All are welcome”