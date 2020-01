A new bureau de change business is planned for the Marshes Shopping Centre in Dundalk.

Bureau Buttercrane Limited are due to apply for planning permission soon to open a premises at Unit 29 of the centre.

The development will consist of a change of use from retail (class 1) to bureau de change (class 2) for Unit 29.

Unit 29 is the current unit occupied by Trespass Clothing, which is due to close shortly.