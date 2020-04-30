New burger restaurant Burgerify on the way to Blackrock

A new burger restaurant is set to open soon in Blackrock.

Burgerify will be located on Main Street of the village and will specialise in “burgers and more”.

While an exact opening date has yet to be revealed, Burgerify has been sharing teasers of different burgers they will be serving including ‘The Cheesy Pig’ – a double burger with BBQ sauce, melted cheese, crispy bacon and slow cooked pulled pork – and ‘The Buffalo Bill’ – featuring crispy buttermilk chicken, smoked cheese, crispy bacon, garlic mayo and buffalo sauce.

The Buffalo Bill

There will also be Vegan options with the ‘Bean Spirit’ burger featuring a vegan brioche bun, vegan sriracha mayo, bean patty, vegan cheese, crispy onions and a crispy hash brown.

A range of milkshake flavours will also be served including Nutella milkshake.

Given the current lockdown restrictions, deliveries and collections will be available in the Blackrock and Dundalk area once opened.