New business officer and project manager appointed at Dundalk FC

Dundalk Football Club have announced the appointment of two new full-time employees, David Minto and Aaron Lawless, ahead of the start of the new SSE Airtricity League season on Friday night.

In his new role as Chief Business Officer, David (pictured above right) will manage the club’s commercial operations while Aaron (above left), who has assumed the Project Manager position, has a wide remit, covering operational, community and commercial areas.

David is well known at Oriel Park. Having carried out a number of voluntary roles at the club over the past number of years, he was also the Business Development Manager at the club’s former kit manufacturer, CX+Sport. He also spent more than a decade with Horseware Ireland and Riverside Manufacturing.

After leaving DkIT with a degree in Marketing, Aaron – a former Student Union President – spent time as a Marketing Research Executive at Intact Software and has been the Marketing Promotions Coordinator for Ridley’s Nightclub for the past three years.

The club said: “Their appointment is a further example of the club’s desire to strengthen its off-the-field activities.”