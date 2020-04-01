New car sales almost halved as Covid-19 impacts local motor trade

The impact of Covid-19 on new car sales in Co Louth was keenly felt last month with sales almost halving compared to March 2019.

The latest figures from SIMI show there were 183 new cars sold in the Wee County last month.

This was down a massive 48.6% on the 356 cars sold in the same month a year earlier.

After seeing sales increase by 1.8% in February, the latest figures mean there have now been 1,337 new 201 cars sold in Louth so far this year. This is down 13.6% on the 1,548 cars sold in the first quarter of last year.

The problem is the same across the country with new car sales plummeting from 16,687 in March 12 months ago to just 6,174 last month. This represents a massive decline of 63%.

Dacia was the biggest selling manufacturer in Louth last month with 24 sales followed by Volkswagen (19), Nissan and Toyota (both 18), Peugeot (17), Ford (15), Hyundai (13), Skoda (12) and Renault and Kia (both 8).

The biggest selling model was the Dacia Sandero with 13 sales, followed by the Volkswagen Tiguan (12), Dacia Duster (11), Nissan Juke (11), Toyota Corolla (8), Ford Focus (8), Peugeot 3008 (6), Skoda Octavia (4), Toyota Rav 4 (4) and Renault Captur (4).