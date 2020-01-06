New car sales in Louth last year at lowest level since 2014

The number of new cars sold in Louth in 2019 fell by 5.2% when compared to the previous years.

The latest figures for SIMI show that there were 2,654 new cars sold in the Wee County last year.

This was 144 down on the total number of new cars sold in Louth in 2018.

The total number of new cars sold was the lowest since just 2,132 cars were sold in 2014 with sales down 4.3% compared to 2017 (2,774), 15.8% compare to 2016 (3,153), 4.5% compared to 2015 (2,779).

In total there were eight new cars sold in Louth in December, up from four in the same month of 2018.

The biggest selling manufacturer last year was Nissan (317), followed by Volkswagen (288), Toyota (266), Renault (245), Hyundai (233), Peugeot (226), Skoda (195), Ford (194), Kia (154) and Dacia (137).

The Nissan Qashqai was once again the biggest selling model with 148 sales. This was followed by the Peugeot 3008 (93), Toyota Corolla (91), Nissan Micra (90), Hyundai Tucson (83), Dacia Duster (75), Hyundai Kona (73), Renault Captur (70), Volkswagen Tiguan (69) and Toyota Yaris (63).

Diesel was the most common engine type with 1,175 sales but this was down almost 20% from 1,462 in 2018. Petrol sales jumped 3.4% to 1,159 while petrol electric sales were up 29.8% from 168 to 218. Electric sales grew 110.8%, up from 37 to 79 while petrol/plug-in electric hybrid sales were up 140% from 10 to 24.

Grey was the most popular colour of car with 884 sales, significantly ahead of white/ivory (497) and red/maroon (431).