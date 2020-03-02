New car sales show slight increase in Louth in February

There were 339 new cars sold in Co Louth in February.

This was up 2.4% on the 347 sold in the same month of 2019, according to the latest figures from SIMI.

Adding in the 811 new cars sold in the county in January, it brings the total number of new 201 registrations in the county for the first two months of the year to 1,192.

Despite the increase in sales last month, this is 3% down on the 1,156 cars sold in the first two months of 2019.

With 162 units sold, Toyota has overtaken Nissan as the biggest selling manufacturer so far this year in Louth. Nissan drops to second with 146 sales followed by Renault (144), Volkswagen (110), Hyundai (96), Skoda (81), Ford (70), Kia (67), Peugeot (54) and Dacia (48).

The biggest selling model for the first two months of the year is the Toyota Corolla with 61 sales. This is followed by the Renault Clio (60), Nissan Qashqai (54), Hyundai Tucson (45), Renault Captur (43), Toyota C-HR (40), Dacia Duster (37), Nissan Juke (36), Toyota Yaris (35) and Ford Focus (33).

Of the cars sold in Louth so far this year 495 were petrol powered while 461 were diesel. Petrol sales are down 3.1% from this time last year while diesel sales are down 20.5%. Petrol electric sales have jumped by 130.1% from 63 to 145 in the first two months of the year while petrol/plug-in hybrid electric sales were up 125% from 8 to 18.

With 373 sales, grey has been the most popular colour in the first two months of the year followed by white/ivory (216) and black (178).

There were 2,654 new cars sold in Louth last year, down 5.2% on the year before. This was the lowest number of new cars sold in the county since 2014.