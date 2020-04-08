New colouring series for kids features some of Dundalk’s greatest landmarks

The Heritage Council have released a Colouring Series for Kids of Ireland’s town centres to keep them occupied at present with Dundalk the latest town to feature.

The drawings by local artist Miriam Fox include local landmarks such as the Green Church, Kelly’s Monument, the Maid of Erin and the Town Hall.

Kids are asked to colour in the pictures, which they can download from here, and share the finished pieces on social media using the hashtag #LoveTownCentres