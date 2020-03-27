New Covid-19 test centre at Dundalk IT expected to open today

The HSE’s new Covid-19 test centre at Dundalk IT is expected to open today.

While an official announcement has yet to be made, LMFM News has reported that the facility, which has been under construction for the past week, will operate between 2pm and 8pm today and tomorrow and from 10am to 8pm daily thereafter.

There will be six testing bays on site with the drive-through facility stationed at the front entrance to the PJ Carroll building on the Southside of the campus.

Tests are by appointment only. Anyone showing symptoms is asked to contact their GP and self-isolate.