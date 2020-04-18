New date set for Darkness Into Light this October

A new date has been set for this year’s Darkness Into Light event.

The event in aid of Pieta House had been due to take place in Dundalk and other locations around the country on May 9th but was postponed last month due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

A new date has now been confirmed this morning for Saturday October 3rd with the event once again scheduled to get underway from Dundalk IT.

Commenting on the new date, the local Darkness Into Light committee said they “could not be happier” to confirm the new date. They added: Hope is never cancelled… Let’s bring hope home!”

You can register for the event now here.

Last year over 2,400 people took part in the local event, which got underway at 4.15am from Dundalk IT. This helped raise €55,275. When that is added to the totals of €102,314.24 raised in 2018 and the €60,702 raised in the event’s first year in Dundalk in 2017, it means Darkness Into Light has raised well in excess of €200,000 in this area since getting up and running.

The idea behind Darkness Into Light is for people to come together in the early hours of the morning to walk 5km to remember those affected by suicide and to support those considering it. They then complete the event at sunrise, showing that no matter how hard things get there is always light at the end of the tunnel.