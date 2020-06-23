New dates for Confirmation unveiled by St Patrick’s Parish

One of the many downsides of lockdown was the postponement of confirmation for young boys and girls throughout the area.

These ceremonies are in the process of being re-arranged at present with St Patrick’s Parish announcing dates for a number of local school Confirmations today.

They will commence on Saturday August 1st with the De La Salle and St Nicholas Monastery NS.

One Friday August 7th it will be the turn of Dun Dealgan National School along with St Nicholas NS.

Castletown Girls will then receive their Confirmation on Saturday August 8th before the Friary Girls and Boys receive their Confirmation on Friday 14th and Saturday 15th August.