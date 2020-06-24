New dates set for this September for Communion in St Patrick’s Parish

St Patrick’s Parish have announced new dates for a number of First Holy Communion ceremonies which will take place in St Patrick’s Church.

Realt na Mara NS pupils will make their Communion on Saturday 5th September.

It will then be the turn of Castletown Girls School and De La Salle Monastery NS on Saturday September 12th.

The CBS will then follow on Saturday September 19th before St Nicholas NS, Dun Dealgan NS and Dundalk Grammar School have theirs on Saturday September 26th.

Yesterday, St Patrick’s also confirmed new dates for Confirmations in the parish.

They will commence on Saturday August 1st with the De La Salle and St Nicholas Monastery NS.

One Friday August 7th it will be the turn of Dun Dealgan National School along with St Nicholas NS.

Castletown Girls will then receive their Confirmation on Saturday August 8th before the Friary Girls and Boys receive their Confirmation on Friday 14th and Saturday 15th August.