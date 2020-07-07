New development of homes released in Dromiskin

A new development of 2, 3 and 4 bed detached and semi-detached homes has been released this week in Dromiskin.

Enquiries are now being taken for Bealach na Tuir on the Commons Road.

Selling agents DNG Duffy said: “Bealach Na Tuir is a superb new development comprising a family friendly mix of 2, 3 and 4 bedroom detached and semi-detached ‘A-Rated’ houses.

“Each house type has been thoughtfully crafted, with large window openings and an efficient use of space to ensure a bright and comfortable living environment.

“With underfloor heating throughout the ground floor of all houses you can be assured of modern ‘creature comforts’ and flexible room layouts you can put your stamp on.”

Prices for the homes range from €199,000 to €260,000 with further details available on the DNG Duffy website here.