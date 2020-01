A new drive-in cinema will open in Dundalk next month.

The Big Drive-Inn will be located in the car park at the Rosewood Country Club in Ravensdale.

It will open with a Valentine’s special on Sunday February 16th with two romantic films due to be shown.

First up at 6.30pm is Dirty Dancing, followed by PS I Love You at 9.30pm.

Refreshments and snacks will be available on the night. Tickets go on sale later today from www.thebigdriveinn.com