New Dundalk FC female supporters’ club to meet for the first time

The first meeting of a new Dundalk FC female supporters’ club will take place this evening.

The inaugural gathering takes place in Oscar’s Bar on Park Street at 7pm.

Organiser Orla Crilly said: “All female supporters are invited to come along and share their ideas and skills. What suggestions could we make to the club to enhance your match day experience? Let’s plan some social events for the upcoming season and some fundraising events for the community. All ladies welcome.”