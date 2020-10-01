New English language and exams school opens in Dundalk

A new English Language & Exams School has recently opened in Dundalk.

Louth English is located at the Creative Spark premises in Clontygora Court and was officially opened last month by Dundalk Chamber of Commerce president Sean Farrell.

Louth English is run by husband and wife team Julian and Caoimhe Siret, both of whom worked and trained in Central London before moving back too Dundalk to start a family.

Speaking to Talk of the Town, Caoimhe explained what Louth English had to offer. She said: “Along with general English courses we also run classes for medical professionals, mainly doctors and nurses who need to prove their English level to register and work in Ireland. We hold Cambridge Admissions tests for students applying to university and we prepare students for Cambridge and IELTS exams for employment and higher education.

“Our hope is to be successful in our application to the Irish government’s visa programme so that we are able to accept full time students from all over the globe to live and study in Dundalk.”

For further details on Louth English visit their website www.louthenglish.ie