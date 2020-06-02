New extension given the go ahead at Dundalk IT

The go ahead has been given for a new two storey extension to Dundalk Institute of Technology to facilitate new science laboratories.

Dundalk IT have been granted conditional planning permission by Louth County Council for development at the North and South building of the institute on the Dublin Road.

This will consist of a new two storey extension to the North building with gross floor area of 1327.6sqm to accommodate science laboratories, a roof level plant room, a new gas skid, three disabled car parking spaces, an access road and all landscaping and associated site works.

The development also comprises of the replacement of existing aluminium windows with new double glazed aluminium windows and the overcladding of existing concrete spandrel panels with insulation and render finish to the North and South Building, modifications to roof top plantrooms, elevational changes including new windows at first floor and replacement of existing doors with a new revolving door and two double doors at the north entrance.