New extension given the go ahead at St Nicholas National School

A new extension has been given the go ahead for St Nicholas National School in Dundalk.

The school’s board of management have been granted conditional planning permission by Louth County Council for the construction at the existing school on Nicholas Street.

This will include a new entrance, three additional mainstream classrooms, a new dedicated special needs unit consisting of two safe base classrooms, central activities space, multi-sensory room, new school office, ancillary accommodation and all associated site development works, with new boundary treatments to the west and north and south of the site.