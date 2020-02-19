New Fairways Gardens development set to launch this spring

The new Fairways Gardens development beside the Fairways Hotel on the Dublin Road will launch this spring.

Details of the exclusive development of 3 and 4 bed homes have been revealed in recent days by local estate agents DNG Duffy.

The homes are being developed by Wonderglade, with pricing yet to be revealed.

DNG Duffy said: “Each home at Fairways Gardens is uniquely designed for comfortable modern living and will be completed to an impeccably high specification with light filled rooms, offering the perfect balance of well-appointed living and bedroom accommodation throughout.”

DNG Duffy are joint agents with Blue Sky Property. Enquiries can be made by calling DNG Duffy on 042 9351011 or Blue Sky Property on 042 9329333.

You can also find out more on the DNG Duffy website here.