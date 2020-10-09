New industrial and office building given the go ahead at Dundalk Retail Park

The go ahead has been given for the erection of a new two storey light industrial and office building on lands east and adjacent to Dundalk Retail Park.

Sierramill Ltd have been granted conditional planning permission by Louth County Council for the new 2,250sqm building and associated site development works.

The planned works are in conjunction with an application given the go ahead in August 2019 for 13 new mixed use business units at the same location.