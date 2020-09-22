New investigation to take place into Ludlow murder after witness comes forward

A cross-border investigation into the May 1976 murder of Seamus Ludlow is set to be carried out.

Renewed hope of justice for the Thistle Cross man’s killing has emerged after a new witness came forward with information on the killing in the last two weeks.

The then 47-year-old was shot dead by Loyalists in May 1976 in a laneway near his home in Mountpleasant, Dundalk, shortly after leaving the Lisdoo Bar.

Seamus Ludlow RIP

The initial Garda investigation was wound down three weeks after the killing. Suspects, some of whom were understood to be serving members of British armed forces at the time of the killing, were identified by the RUC in subsequent years, but no charges have ever been brought.

A joint investigation will now take place both north and south of the border into the murder. It will be headed by John Boucher, a former Metropolitan Police Chief Constable.

A family member told local TD Ruairí Ó Murchú at a press conference today in the Lisdoo that they were more interested in truth and justice than prosecutions.