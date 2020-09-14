New Irish Coast Guard lifeboat house planned for Greenore
The Irish Coast Guard are planning a new lifeboat house in Greenore.
They have submitted a planning application to Louth County Council seeking permission to demolish the existing Coast Guard Lifeboat House on the Shore Road.
In its place they hope to build a new Lifeboat House to include communication aerials, flood lighting, flag poles and associated site development works.
The application, which was submitted on Friday, is accompanied by a Natura Impact Statement
A decision on the matter is due by November 5th.