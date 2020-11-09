New local food option set to be the Taco the Town

A new taco delivery service has started operating in Dundalk.

Boca Grande Tacos launched last week and is delivery only for now from a catering van.

The hope is to shortly tie down a new premises from which it will operate from post-lockdown.

Boca Grande Tacos said: “We are a new delivery only (for now) taco joint right here in Dundalk.

“With a focus on authentic Mexican flavors and the best quality local ingredients we are here to offer something new to the fine folks here in the town.”

Deliveries run from 5pm to 9pm Tuesday to Saturday. You can place your order by calling 089 405 3803 with a 10% discount for pre-orders before 4pm.

Check out the menu in full below…