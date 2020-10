A new local kids wear store has launched online.

Dundalk-based Eden’s Closet sells a wide range of boys and girls clothing with sizes ranging from new born to 3 years old.

Run by local couple Shannon Hynes and Oisín Dunne, you can check out all that Eden’s Closet has to offer now at www.edensclosetkidswear.com

Free delivery is available on orders of €50 or more.