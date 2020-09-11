New Louth GAA stadium given the go ahead

Louth GAA have confirmed that planning permission has been granted for the development of their new stadium on the Inner Relief Road.

he 14,000 capacity arena will be made up of a 4,080 seated stand which contains two kiosks, four dressing rooms, and a physio room, each with toilets and showers. There will be two match officials’ rooms, each with toilet and shower facilities, a medical room with a toilet and an office, along with disabled toilets.

The standing terrace on the opposite side of the ground will hold 8,470 spectators with male and female toilets, a spectators’ team room, two kiosks, three press boxes, and a storeroom. There will be two standing areas behind the goals, each with a capacity of 725 people.

An artist’s impression of how the new stadium will look

Twenty turnstiles will cater for supporters who enter at the Inner Relief Road side with 10 turnstiles situated at the DkIT Sport entrance. There will be on-site parking for 70 cars — with 24 of them for disabled drivers — and two bus parking bays.

The 145m x 90m main pitch will be illuminated by 800 lux floodlighting, which is suitable for televised games, with a warm-up pitch, 90m x 65m in size, lit by 200 lux lights.

GAA President John Horan was in Dundalk in January to officially turn the sod at the site for the new Louth GAA Stadium which is being built between DkIT Sport and the former Heinz factory.

President Horan made it clear that Croke Park was 100% behind the project and vowed to make the project ‘one of his priorities going forward’.

The site has since can through a major refilling and levelling and with planning permission now granted the County Board are hoping to move on to the next stage as soon as possible with a series of fundraisers also planned to help with costs.

Louth GAA have officially relaunched their Wee County Double House Draw which is the county’s main fundraiser for the new stadium. The draw was put on hold since the start of the Covid 19 pandemic but a new date of April 4th 2021 has been announced, where two houses are up for grabs. To relaunch the draw a €5,000 cash prize can be won if you buy a ticket before September 30th. Those who have already bought a ticket will also be included in the draw. Tickets can be bought online at Wee County Double House Draw or through your local club.