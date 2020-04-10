New music festival coming soon to Bridge Street

A new music festival is planned for Bridge Street when the current Covid-19 restrictions come to an end.

The Bridge Street Music Festival will be hosted by McAlester’s Bar, who promise it will be the ‘biggest local concert ever’.

Posting on Facebook they said: “We are working hard behind the scenes to make this happen & with support of the council & local businesses, we’ll do our best to bring you what you deserve.

“Together, we’ll make Bridge Street Great Again.”