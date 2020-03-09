New musical Recipe for Murder Stew to take place in Dundalk IT next week

The Department of Creative Arts, Media and Music will present Recipe for Murder Stew, a new musical by the DkIT Music Theatre Group on Wednesday March 11th at 7pm in the MacAnna Theatre at DkIT.

Recipe for Murder Stew is a celebration of a range of songs from modern musicals set in Sweeney Sondheim’s Piano Bar in New York.

Full of diverse characters, Sweeney Sondheim’s Piano Bar in New York is famous for its live music and its meaty stew but people who attend the bar begin to show up on missing persons’ lists. Incorporating songs from modern musicals, this dark comedy celebrates the range of emotion in musical theatre in an often intimate, sometimes glitzy and always engaging setting.

Music Theatre has grown to be one of the key strengths of the Music programme at DkIT and the Institute will launch a new BA Musical Theatre programme in September 2020. This exciting new programme will allow students the opportunity to study and engage with the three central tenets of musical theatre: singing, acting and dancing. Theoretical modules will include Contemporary Musical Theatre and History of Music Theatre: European Musicals and American Musicals. Throughout the programme students will develop their skills through a range of diverse performance opportunities and we look forward to watching the graduates progress to a variety of careers in the creative industries.

This year’s students have very much enjoyed working on this production, choosing the songs to include and devising the script under the expert guidance of Annalisa Monticelli and Dr Daithí Kearney. They have also collaborated with the students specialising in technical theatre on the BA Theatre and Film Practice under the direction of Mark Fearon. It is a wonderful opportunity for students to collaborate with students across the disciplines in the Department and become aware of the different roles in theatre production.

For more information, to reserve tickets, or to find out about the music and theatre programmes at DkIT visit www.dkit.ie, email creativearts@dkit.ie or telephone 0429370280.