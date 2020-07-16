New pizzeria La Mensa now open in Dundalk

A new pizzeria has recently opened its doors in Dundalk.

La Mensa opened last week at 53 Park Street in the outlet which most recently traded as another Italian, Squisito. Prior to this the unit was the home of Eskay’s Bistro and Deli Lites.

La Mensa serves “authentic Italian wood-fired pizza”.

It opened its doors last week and is open from 5pm to 11pm Monday to Thursday, from 12 noon to 11pm on Friday and Saturday and from 12 noon to 9pm on Sunday.

Orders can be made via Just Eat or by calling 042 9330786.

The menu can be found below..