New projector to be installed in Dundalk Library as part of sensory funding allocation

A Tovertafel Projector will be installed in Dundalk Library as part of a €52,000 fund announced today to revamp sensory facilities in libraries across the county.

A total of €39,000 has been approved by the Department for Rural and Community Development with Louth County Council to contribute a further €13,000 to complete the projects.

Local TD Fergus O’Dowd welcomed the funding and explained what it would be used for.

He said: “Sensory spaces will be introduced in both Drogheda and Ardee Libraries, Tovertafel Projectors will be installed in both Dundalk and Ardee libraries and the Drogheda library will also see new Hublets installed.

“The funding announcement is part of the national strategy to support the provision of sensory facilities and equipment in public libraries that can help individuals with sensory impairments, special educational needs and other learning differences, and those on the Autism spectrum.

“The public libraries strategy Our Public Libraries 2022 – Inspiring, Connecting and Empowering Communities ensures that library services are inclusive, accessible and equitable to all. The aim of this funding is to improve the library experience and services for parents, guardians and carers of children, teens and adults with sensory impairments, additional needs and learning differences.”