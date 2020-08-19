New restrictions come into play to help prevent spread of Covid-19
The Cabinet last night agreed a number of new restrictions aimed at curbing the spread of Covid-19.
The measures are effective immediately and will remain in place until at least September 13th.
The Government also said it is working on a new roadmap, which it hopes to finalise and publish in the coming weeks.
The main points of the new restrictions are as follows:
- All businesses should allow staff to work from home where possible.
- All visits to homes will be limited to six people from outside the home, from no more than three households. This applies to both indoor and outdoor gatherings.
- People over the age of 70 are advised to limit their interactions to a small network, avoid public transport, and shop during designated hours.
- All outdoor events and gatherings will be limited to 15 people, down from 200.
- Indoor events will be reduced from 50 people to just six people, except for businesses such as shops and restaurants.
- Indoor weddings and some religious services, such as mass, are exempt from the new restrictions, meaning they can still take place with up to 50 people.
- People are being advised to use their own judgement with regards to attending mass, but the Taoiseach has reassured mass-goers that measures are in place to attend safely.
- Restaurants and cafes can remain open, with a mandatory closing time of 11.30pm.
- Legislation will be introduced to enable gardaí to immediately close down any pub or facility that is abusing public health measures.
- The Government will also consider the reopening of pubs that do not serve food at the end of August.
- The ministers for health and justice are considering introducing legislation to give additional powers to gardaí and other agencies to enforce public health measures.
- All sporting events will now take place behind closed doors. There will be a strict avoidance of social gatherings before and after matches. Training sessions should follow the rule of six people indoors and 15 outdoors.
- Children’s summer camps can continue, but should be kept to the same group of 15 children.
- Gyms can remain open but no more than six people will be allowed in an exercise class at any given time.
- Public transport should be avoided where possible.
- The wearing of face coverings is advised on private transport if households are mixed.
- Schools will reopen as planned, but work needs to be done to make school transport safer.
- Local lockdowns in counties Kildare, Offaly and Laois will be considered by NPHET on Thursday.