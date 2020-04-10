New self-isolation facility for those in Direct Provision system to open in Dundalk

Dundalk has been earmarked as one of three locations where new self-isolation facilities for people living in the Direct Provision system are set to open.

According to a report in today’s Irish Examiner, new centres will open in Dundalk, Cork and Limerick by the end of the week. These will be in addition to a further facility opened in Dublin on Monday. This brings the total self-isolation capacity to 299 rooms at this time across the four centres.

The report by Conall Ó Fátharta says residents staying in self-isolation facilities will have their own bedroom and their own bathroom. Health and social care personnel will also be available on site.

Read the full report here.