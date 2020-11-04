New shops and apartments planned former Bridge Store site on Castletown Road

Plans have been drawn up for a new three storey mixed use building on the site of the old Rice’s Bridge Store on the Castletown Road.

The proposal would mean two new shops and four new apartments on the site.

Samantha Fegan has submitted a planning application in recent days to Louth County Council seeking permission for the construction of a three storey mixed use building comprising of two local shops (retail) to the ground floor, one 2 bedroom apartment one 1 bedroom apartment to the first floor, one 2 bedroom apartment and one five bedroom apartment to the second floor (four in total), car and cycle parking, bin storage and all associated site development works at the site of the former Bridge Store.

A decision on the matter is due by January 2nd.