New sports recovery room now open in Dundalk

A new sports recovery room has recently opened its doors in Dundalk.

Dundalk Sports Recovery is based in Marian Park in the Dealgan Boxing Club premises.

They offer recovery options for everyone, not just top athletes. These include Cryotherapy (high tech ice bath), hot tubs and sauna, compression recovery boots, G5 Massage, dry needling and a foam rolling area.

The cost per session is €15 but discounts are available for group or team bookings.

Dundalk Sports Recovery is open seven days a week from 5.30pm to 10pm on weekdays, 10am to 4pm on Saturdays and 10am to 2pm on Sundays.

For bookings contact 083 3705486.