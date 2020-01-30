New Starbucks drive-thru open for business at the Marshes

The new Starbucks drive-thru has opened for business at the Marshes Shopping Centre.

Work on the new drive-thru café began last summer and was carried out by CGDM Construction. The new store opened its doors on Tuesday.

The new drive-thru is located at the Dunnes Stores entrance to the centre, beside an An Bóthar Iarainn and the link road to the Avenue Road/Tom Bellew Avenue.

This is the second Starbucks outlet in the area, with the coffee chain also having a store in the Marshes Shopping Centre since October 2014.

As well as a drive-thru the new store also has 20 car parking spaces, including two lay-by spaces, in the northern and eastern part of the site.

The first Starbucks drive-thru in Ireland opened in July 2018 at Shannon Airport.