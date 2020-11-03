New supermarket Ayla to open its doors shortly in Dundalk

A new supermarket is set to open its doors shortly in Dundalk.

Ayla Supermarket is a store where there are many products that appeal to all tastes from Turkish cuisine, Middle Eastern, Central Asian, Greek, and Eastern European cuisine.

It will be located at 64 Park Street in the former Fred Matthews Pharmacy premises.

Work on fitting out the unit is almost complete.

Ayla also has a supermarket on Capel Street in Dublin with a website for the store available here to give an idea of what to expect.